Coronavirus: Manipur bans import of packaged food from China, Myanmar, South East Asia

In view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Manipur government has banned the import of packaged food items from China, Myanmar and Southeast Asian countries which do not comply with FSSAI regulations, officials said here on Friday.

The notification issued by K Rajo Singh, Additional Food Safety Commissioner, Directorate of Health Services said, "No person shall import any packaged food items made in China, Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries that do not comply with the Food Safety and Standards (Import) Regulations, 2017."

"No person shall manufacture, distribute, sell or expose for sale or dispatch or deliver to any agent or broker for the purpose of sale, any packed food products which are not marked and labelled in the manner as specified by the regulations," it said.

As a precautionary measure, the Directorate has urged the public "not to consume any packaged food items made in China, Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries".

It has also directed all designated officers in the state "to inspect, seize and to keep keen vigilance in the interest of the public health" and that non-compliance of the notification will be "viewed seriously".

Manipur shares a 398-km international border with Myanmar and the border town of Moreh serves as a major trade hub between India and her eastern neighbour.

Meanwhile, Additional Director (Public Health) L Arke told reporters that 172 persons who have entered Manipur from China, Thailand and Singapore between January 11 and February 5 have been kept under surveillance at their residences.

He said samples of the 172 persons will be sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata for testing for coronavirus.

The notification came after two cases of "mild" swine flu were detected in samples of people entering Manipur.