Coronavirus: ‘Masked’ politics the new normal in West Bengal

Showing their faces to the public as much as possible used to be one of the key requirements for politicians to be in the limelight. The political leaders in West Bengal are no exception to this. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, things have changed.

Now the major political parties in the state have started to imprint their symbols and slogans on custom-made masks. From Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to BJP state president Dilip Ghosh almost all the major party leaders have jumped onto the masked politics bandwagon.

The new normal in Bengal politics started a couple of weeks ago with BJP's Dilip Ghosh, when he started to appear in press conferences in masks with BJP’s symbol of lotus printed on it.

Speaking to DH, Ghosh said that being politicians, campaigning is a key issue for them.

“We are into politics where campaigning is a key issue. With such masks, we can also campaign for the party just by using it. For example, when our workers engage in relief work wearing these masks, people will understand that the work is being done by BJP,” said Ghosh.

The state BJP chief alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was putting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s photos even on sacks of relief material.

“We are also working and our party also needs to campaign. That's how we got the idea. Now, others are also doing the same,” said Ghosh.

However, TMC has decided to make it a bit subtle. Instead of printing the party’s symbol, it has printed parts of its key slogan 'Maa, Mati, Manush’ (Mother, soil and People) on masks. Mamata Banerjee is the trendsetter in her party in this regard.

She has appeared in various government and party meetings wearing cloth masks on which the map of Bengal with 'Ma' and 'Mati' printed in it.

Senior TMC leaders are wearing masks with the slogan “Jitbe Bangla” (Bengal will win).

CPI(M) workers are also often seen wearing masks with their party symbol - hammer and sickle - printed on them.