Odisha woman held for violating lockdown norms

Coronavirus: Odisha woman held for violating lockdown norms, misbehaving with BDO

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 09 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 15:59 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A woman working at a private company has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a block development officer (BDO) and his colleagues who caught her for violating the lockdown order in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

A team led by Danagadi BDO Mani Prasad Mishra was enforcing the lockdown norms in his area, and the woman allegedly abused the officer and his co-workers on Tuesday, when she was stopped from travelling in a vehicle during the lockdown, they said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The accused allegedly snatched a mobile phone from one of the government officials who were on duty, a senior police officer said.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday after a complaint was lodged at the Jajpur Road police station, he said.

"The woman, an engineer of an industrial unit in Kalinganagar, was travelling in a vehicle. The BDO asked her to stop but the accused pulled the mask from his face and insulted him without any provocation," the police station's inspector-in-charge Anil Kumar Mohanty said.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

When other government officials of the team protested, the accused snatched and damaged the mobile phone of one of them, he said.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Odisha
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

 