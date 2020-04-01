Coronavirus outbreak: 86 persons from Bihar had attended Tablighi in Delhi

Of the thousands of participants of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, at least 86 were from Bihar.

The State Government has identified 37 such persons who attended the religious gathering in New Delhi, while a search operation is on for the remaining 49 persons. Of the 37 persons identified, 17 belong to Patna, 13 from Buxar and seven persons hail from Katihar. “Samples have been collected from those traced. These persons have been quarantined,” said a Government source.

The Bihar Government has converted 50 hotels, with 1800 rooms, into quarantine centers.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Bihar on the eighth day of lockdown rose to 23. This includes one death which took place on March 22. The victim, who belonged to Munger, had travelled from Qatar to Bihar.

In the meantime, the Bihar cops are having a difficult time convincing people to maintain social distance. According to reports reaching here from Madhubani, the cops were attacked when they tried to persuade the locals in a Jhanjharpur Masjid to maintain social distance. At least eight policemen sustained injuries in the stone-pelting incident at Madhubani.

This is the second violent incident in two successive days in Bihar. Earlier, in Jehanabad, a Block Development Officer (BDO) and a police officer were attacked and their vehicles damaged when the officials had gone there to quarantine those migrants who had come over from Delhi and other States.