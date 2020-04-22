Coronavirus patient gives birth to baby in Howrah, both stable

A COVID-19 patient in West Bengal's Howrah district gave birth to a baby and the health condition of both of them is stable, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.
The pregnant woman was admitted to the Sanjiban Hospital in the Fuleswar area on April 13 and she later tested positive for the deadly infection, said its Director Subhasis Mitra.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
The woman, a resident of Howrah city, gave birth to the baby boy around 8 pm on Monday, he said.
She had no complications while giving birth, in a relief to the doctors, Mitra said.
The baby's weight is 2.7 kg, he said, adding that the conditions of both the mother and the child are stable.
The woman spoke to her husband through video call on Tuesday, Mitra said.
Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises
Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN
Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata
India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning
'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'
States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA