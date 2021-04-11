Covid patient's death triggers violence in Bihar hosp

Coronavirus patient's death triggers violence in Bihar hospital

The family members of the deceased alleged he died due to negligence by the hospital staff

PTI
PTI, Darbhanga,
  • Apr 11 2021, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 22:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Angry over the death of a coronavirus-infested person allegedly due to medical negligence, his kins vandalised state-run Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Sunday forcing the hospital staff to run for safety, hospital sources said.

The incident followed the death of a man who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at DMCH.

The family members of the deceased alleged he died due to negligence by the hospital staff.

DMCH Superintendent Mani Bhusan Sharma, however, denied negligence and said he was stable and was found dead in the hospital toilet. When the victim's father visited him this morning, he was told about the death.

Complaining that the death happened on account of lack of proper care by the attending hospital staff, the deceased kins ransacked the hospital forcing nurses and other medics to run for cover. The situation was brought under control after Sub Divisional Officer came to the hospital after coming to know about the violence.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

How to spot depression in young children?

How to spot depression in young children?

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 