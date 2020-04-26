Coronavirus positive govt doctor dies in West Bengal

A doctor working with the Health Department of the West Bengal government and was part of the state government’s drive against the COVID-19 outbreak has succumbed to the disease. He passed away at a private hospital in the city.

According to sources, deceased Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, an Assistant Director of the State Health Services, was at first admitted to the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and was later shifted to a private hospital.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

“He was suffering from acute respiratory problems and was on ventilator support. He passed away on the early hours of Sunday,” said an official of the private hospital.

Condoling his demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet that his sacrifice for “ailing humanity” will further strengthen the determination of 'COVID warriors' in fight against the virus.

“His sacrifice for the cause of ailing humanity will ever be in our hearts and will make our COVID warriors fight the deadly virus with even greater determination. My heartfelt condolence to Dr Dasgupta’s bereaved family members and colleagues,” tweeted Banerjee.

“We have lost Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta Assistant Director, Health Services, West Bengal in the early hours of today. He was Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores. We are deeply pained with his untimely demise,” she stated in another tweet.

However, the state government is yet to make any official announcement as to whether his death was directly due to COVID-19 or co-morbidities was the immediate cause of his death.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man, admitted at the same private hospital also succumbed to the decease.