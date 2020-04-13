Coronavirus: Research institute in West Bengal comes up with unique sanitisation device

At a time when sanitisation has become a key issue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) in Durgapur, West Bengal, an organisation under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed a unique tractor-mounted device for spraying disinfectants. The device will be useful in keeping an area santised for longer as the disinfectant particles spread through it will be much smaller in size and hence will remain airborne for a long time. The organisation is based in Durgapur in West Bengal’s West Bardhaman district.

Speaking to DH, the Director of CSIR-CMERI Harish Hirani said that the finer disinfectant particlers spread through the device should be able to stay airborne for a long time until they mingle with dust and become heavy.

“Some think that fire-fighting equipments can be used for this purpose but those are meant for dousing fires where it is required to spread more volumes of water and covering a large surface area is not necessary. But to combat the virus, more surface area needs to be covered while spreading disinfectants,” said Dr. Hirani.

The equipment called "road sanitizer" can span 16 feet and uses 12 high pressure nozzles to spread disinfetants. It uses tanks with capacity of upto 5000 litre.

According a release issued by the organisation the system can be used to sanitise places of potential gathering such as long stretches of highways and areas in the vicinity of toll plazas.

“This product will ensure maximum sanitisation coverage within minimum possible time, which is the need of the hour. There is also an in-built provision of two extendable hand spraying systems with a reach of 30 feet on both sides of the Vehicle. This provision can be used to reach remote nook and corners on any given site,” stated the release.

“On this occasion Prof. Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, stated that the Tractor Driven Disinfection Spray Unit is equipped with technology to ensure comprehensive Disinfection of a particular area...” it added.