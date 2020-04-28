Coronavirus: Serve the people instead of looking for scapegoats, West Bengal Governor tells CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday fired a fresh salvo at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of looking for “alibis, scapegoats, exits” and shifting the burden instead of serving the people in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

Terming his comments as an “appeal," the Governor stated in a tweet that that coordinated action with the Centre was the only way out.

“Appeal: Change stance @MamataOfficial from looking for alibis, scapegoats, exit or shifting burden to serving the people. We are in deep crisis-only real time earnest action in concert with Centre way out,” tweeted Dhankhar.

The Governor in the same tweet stated that the “State within State” was unconstitutional. “‘State within State’ approach - unconstitutional and inopportune,” he tweeted.

Dhankhar in another tweet urged the Chief Minister to focus on the suffering of the people and not on demagoguery.

He further stated that there is no time to “sharpen knives” against the Governor or the Centre.

“Our people must be our concern @MamataOfficial. Focus on suffering not demagoguery. ICMT making studied headway catalyzing situation. No time to sharpen knives against Governor or Central Government. Real time look at the situation not bravado must for way forward,” tweeted Dhankhar.