Serve people instead of looking for scapegoats: WB Guv

Coronavirus: Serve the people instead of looking for scapegoats, West Bengal Governor tells CM Mamata Banerjee

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 28 2020, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 10:51 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Credit: PTI Photo)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday fired a fresh salvo at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of looking for “alibis, scapegoats, exits” and shifting the burden instead of serving the people in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Terming his comments as an “appeal," the Governor stated in a tweet that that coordinated action with the Centre was the only way out.

“Appeal: Change stance @MamataOfficial from looking for alibis, scapegoats, exit or shifting burden to serving the people. We are in deep crisis-only real time earnest action in concert with Centre way out,” tweeted Dhankhar.

The Governor in the same tweet stated that the “State within State” was unconstitutional. “‘State within State’ approach - unconstitutional and inopportune,” he tweeted.

Dhankhar in another tweet urged the Chief Minister to focus on the suffering of the people and not on demagoguery.

He further stated that there is no time to “sharpen knives” against the Governor or the Centre.

“Our people must be our concern @MamataOfficial. Focus on suffering not demagoguery. ICMT making studied headway catalyzing situation. No time to sharpen knives against Governor or Central Government. Real time look at the situation not bravado must for way forward,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Ramadan bazaars go digital in Southeast Asia amid virus

Ramadan bazaars go digital in Southeast Asia amid virus

Extremists using COVID-19 to recruit youth: UN chief

Extremists using COVID-19 to recruit youth: UN chief

COVID-19: In electricity slump, dark times for coal

COVID-19: In electricity slump, dark times for coal

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

 