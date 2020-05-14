Coronavirus: Seven persons including cancer, heart patients tests positive in Assam

Seven more persons including three cancer patients and a 13-year girl, who underwent heart surgery recently tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday in Assam, a day after returning from Mumbai.

This took the total number of cases in Assam to 86 so far including two deaths. Out of these 43 persons have been discharged after recovery.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday told reporters that the cancer patients and their attendants tested positive after their swab samples were collected and tested in Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

"All are in hospital now. The 13-year-old girl had undergone a heart operation in Mumbai under a government scheme and was staying in Assam Bhawan in Mumbai during the lockdown. Her mother, who is accompanying her decision to stay with her in the hospital. We allowed the mother to stay with her despite knowing that she could also get infected as the girl is small and needs special care," Sarma said.

The state government declared a few areas in Guwahati as containment zones after 15 persons tested positive in and around Fancy Bazar, the trade hub in Guwahati. It has collected 340 samples from those who came in contact with the 15 persons.

The 50-year-old person, who works in potato wholesale business establishment tested positive on Tuesday.