Coronavirus: West Bengal Governor appeals to CM Mamata Banerjee to be in tandem with PM Modi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be “in tandem” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the state.

Dhankhar in a tweet also stated that synergistic collaboration between the Centre and the states adding that both have a significant role to play.

“Constitution mandates synergistic and constructive working between Centre and State-both have significant role to play.APPEAL @MamataOfficial to be in tandem @narendramodi in the interest of State,” tweeted Dhankhar.

The Governor in the same tweet stated that the key to the success of our democracy lies in abiding by constitutional rules.

“Success of our democracy lies in adherence to constitutional prescriptions,” tweeted Dhankhar.

His comments come a day after the West Bengal government assured the Centre to implement its orders sued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Supreme Court’s observation. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday night and assured full compliance in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister described the basis behind the Centre’s decision to send Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTS) to West Bengal for reviewing the implementation of the lockdown measures as “unclear.”