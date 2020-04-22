Coronavirus: West Bengal govt assures implementation of Centre’s order

In the wake of the Centre’s instruction to the West Bengal government not to obstruct the functioning of the two Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTS) visiting the state government, the state has denied claims of non-coopeation with the IMCTs.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha in a letter to to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday night assured full compliance with directions of the Centre under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and directions of the Supreme Court.

Sinha also stated that it was “not a fact” that the state government has not cooperated with the Central teams, adding that there was no opportunity of providing logistic support to them as they arrived without any prior consultation with the state government.

“It is not a fact that the IMCT has not been provided with any cooperation by the State Government. In fact the teams had arrived without any prior consultation with us and therefore, there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support as envisaged in the order dated April 19, 2020, nor the team asked for any help,” stated Sinha.

The Chief Secretary stated in his letter he had held a meeting with the IMCT team in Kolkata at his office on April 20, 2020 during which he had an interaction with the team regarding the implementation of the lockdown measures and the efforts of the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He also stated that the Central teams have been visiting different parts of the city to make an “on the spot assessment” of the implementation of the lockdown measures.

“This is to convey my highest assurances for the implementation of the orders of the Central Government issued under Disaster Management Act , 2005 as well as directions of the Honob’le Supreme Court,” stated Sinha.