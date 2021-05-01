Countering Covid-19: Free RAT test for all in Assam's containment policy

Assam has stepped up efforts for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for all free of cost as the state witnessed nearly 3,000 Covid-19 positive cases daily in the past few days increasing pressure on the state's healthcare infrastructure.

The Covid-19 Containment Policy has set a target to carry out 75,000 to one lakh tests daily, isolate the positive persons and treat them as per protocols. It says the RAT tests with instant results would be conducted free of cost but Rs. 500 would be charged for RT-PCR tests with results within 24-hours.

Assam's population stands at 3.29 crore.

The state government has made Covid-19 care including ICU and oxygen facilities in government health establishments free of cost. "Medicines are also being supplied free of cost for all. The Remdisivir injections are also being provided free to the BPL patients but Rs. 1,568 is being charged from the non-BPL ones," it said.

The state health department has also stepped up efforts to augment capacity to produce oxygen to 68 Metric Tons per day against the requirement of 24MT per day at present. The state also has made capacity to store 468 metric tons of oxygen.

Assam on Friday reported 3,197 new Covid-19 positive cases out of the 72,239 tests conducted. This took the state's total number of active cases to 23,826 cases.

The state reported 26 deaths on Friday.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said although the number of cases was almost static, an increase in the number of deaths became a concern.

Assam reported a spike in Covid-19 positive cases from March 25 and the rate of positivity has also increased from 0.57% earlier this month to 4.43% on Friday.

The state disaster management authority on Friday issued a fresh order regarding containment zone where the district magistrates have been authorised to declare an area as a containment zone if the positive rate increased to 10% or more in the last one week or bed occupancy crossed 60%.