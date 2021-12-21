Counting of votes for KMC election under way

Counting of votes for KMC election under way, TMC headed for win

Sporadic incidents of violence, including the hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 21 2021, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 11:05 ist
The TMC has taken early leads in ward numbers 23, 11, 31, 2, 4 and 7. Credit: IANS Photo

The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election began on Tuesday morning with the ruling Trinamool Congress taking an early lead in six wards, SEC officials said.

"The counting began at 8 am. As per the early trends. The TMC has taken early leads in six wards so far" a State Election Commission official said.

The TMC has taken early leads in ward numbers 23, 11, 31, 2, 4 and 7.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including the hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

