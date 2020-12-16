Court issues show-cause notice to Bihar Chief Secretary, DGP

A local court in Bihar has taken umbrage at non-compliance of its earlier order to deduct salary of District Magistrate (DM) and Senior SP (SSP) of Patna and deposit it in the CM Relief Fund. Offended, the court has now issued show-cause notices to the Bihar Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) and asked the two top-most officers to explain on January 20, 2021, why the court order was not implemented.

The order has been issued by Additional District Judge (ADJ) Avinash Kumar who earlier initiated punitive action against the Patna DM and the SSP in an old mob lynching case.

While passing the earlier order against the DM, Kumar Ravi, and the Senior SP, Upendra Sharma, the court had asked the Chief Secretary and the DGP to deduct Rs 2,500 each from the salary of these two officers, submit the amount in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and file the receipt (of CMRF) in the court as proof.

Though the original punitive order was passed on October 20 this year, neither the salary of the DM and the SSP was deducted nor any receipt submitted to the court.

The matter relates to an old mob lynching case in which the DM and the SSP had to produce witnesses in the case in which a mob in Patna’s Phulwarisharif had lynched a youth, suspecting him to be a cattle thief.

“These type of incidents are highly deplorable and could be stopped only with the active cooperation of the police and the administration,” the judge remarked while initiating action against the two officers.

The matter will now be heard next month.