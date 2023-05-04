Court orders second autopsy for the ‘murdered’ BJP leader in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directed a second post-mortem of Bijoy Krishna Bhunia, a BJP booth-level leader; allegedly murdered at Moyna, in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, among instructions, directed that the body of the victim be transferred to Command Hospital at Kolkata, where a team of medical experts constituted by the hospital will conduct a second post-mortem – which will also be videographed.

The Court asked the Centre to deploy a force from CISF, or CRPF, or from other paramilitary forces for the security of the family (and of another added respondent) for four weeks, initially.

The Court directed Moyna police to include in the FIR, the IPC sections concerning kidnapping, simple or grievous hurt, and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

The order asked that provisions of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 be also added. The Court also asked the Moyna Police to address questions raised by the petitioner, and the court, in their report on Monday.

The “incident of kidnapping and subsequent murder” is stated to have occurred on May 1, in the evening.

The BJP had called a 12-hour bandh in Moyna on Wednesday to protest against the incident. Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, considered the bandh successful.

He pointed fingers at the local Trinamool affiliates in the region for the death of the booth-level leader. Road blockades on 105 spots with 50 to 300-400 party supporters took place in the district, he said.

Adhikari alleged that at one spot police roughed up one local party leader but arrested him instead. He stated that if action is not initiated against the civic volunteers, and officials concerned, then he will move ahead with a legal action.

On Thursday, the BJP will take out a protest procession in Moyna, against the incident. Adhikari welcomed the Court order, and added that the incident, seemingly, is a fit-case for the CBI to investigate. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar offered financial assistance to the victim’s family.