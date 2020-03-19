COVID-19: 30 home quarantined in West Bengal's Nadia

PTI
PTI, Haringhata (WB),
  • Mar 19 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 23:20 ist
A family wears facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus at the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus terminal in Siliguri on March 16, 2020. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP)

Thirty persons who recently returned to West Bengal's Nadia district from Ajmer in Rajasthan and other places were home quarantined on Thursday, officials said.

The 30 persons, hailing from various gram panchayat areas in Haringhata block, were placed under home isolation as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, BDO Krishna Gopal Dhara said.

Meanwhile, district health officials said 31 more persons have been detected who came in contact with the father of the lone COVID-19 patient in the state and home quarantined.

With this, a total of 38 people who came in contact with the COVID-19 patient's father, a doctor by profession, have been put in home isolation in Nadia district, they said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

On the other hand, a woman has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Kalyani JNM Hospital with mild flu after she came in contact with her friend who recently returned from China, the medical facility's superintendent Abhijit Mukherjee said.

"The woman, who spent time with her friend who returned from China, has been kept under observation," he said.

However, a video claiming that a positive COVID-19 case has been found at the hospital is fake and a complaint has been lodged with the Cyber Cell, Mukherjee added.

