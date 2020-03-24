COVID-19: Airline crew member claims neighbours harassing her and mother; cops initiate action

A female crew member of an airline has taken to social media to share accounts of harassment that she and her mother had to face at the hands of neighbours and shopkeepers in the city's Thakurpukur area, prompting police to initiate action in the matter.

In the video, which went viral on the Internet shortly after it was posted, the woman said people in her locality have labelled her as a COVID-19-infected person.

The woman also said that neighbours turn up at her home when she is not there to harass her mother and local shopkeepers refuse to sell goods to them, fearing that they might contract the disease.

Many have also accused her of spreading the viral disease in the locality, she alleged.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said action will be initiated against those found discriminating against "such heroes".

"We will take legal action against persons discriminating against such heroes who fight for us! I have asked for a report in the matter & action will be taken if any police personnel is found wanting, Sharma tweeted.

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Muralidhar Sharma also said that local police have been asked to lend her all assistance in the matter.

A tweet by the Kolkata Police official page said such matters would be strictly dealt with.

"Please be rest assured, anyone discriminating against heroes, discharging their duties risking their own safety will be dealt with strictly, it said.