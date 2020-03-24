Neighbours harassing me, mum, says airline crew member

COVID-19: Airline crew member claims neighbours harassing her and mother; cops initiate action

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 24 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 21:09 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A female crew member of an airline has taken to social media to share accounts of harassment that she and her mother had to face at the hands of neighbours and shopkeepers in the city's Thakurpukur area, prompting police to initiate action in the matter.

In the video, which went viral on the Internet shortly after it was posted, the woman said people in her locality have labelled her as a COVID-19-infected person.

The woman also said that neighbours turn up at her home when she is not there to harass her mother and local shopkeepers refuse to sell goods to them, fearing that they might contract the disease.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Many have also accused her of spreading the viral disease in the locality, she alleged.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said action will be initiated against those found discriminating against "such heroes".

"We will take legal action against persons discriminating against such heroes who fight for us! I have asked for a report in the matter & action will be taken if any police personnel is found wanting, Sharma tweeted.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Muralidhar Sharma also said that local police have been asked to lend her all assistance in the matter.

A tweet by the Kolkata Police official page said such matters would be strictly dealt with.

"Please be rest assured, anyone discriminating against heroes, discharging their duties risking their own safety will be dealt with strictly, it said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bengal
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 