COVID-19: Assam imports 50,000 PPE kits from Guangzhou in China

Assam imported 50,000 Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) from Guangzhou in China in order to strengthen its preparedness to tackle the possible outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

Sources said several states had put orders for PPEs but Assam was the first state to have received the consignment from China at a time when the world is struggling to contain coronavirus.

A cargo plane carrying the PPEs landed at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati on Wednesday evening and the consignment was received by the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We're glad to have imported 50,000 PPE kits from Guangzhou, China. I am happy to receive this special flight along with Pijush Hazarika (junior health minister) at #Guwahati airport just now. Big reassurance for our doctors & nurses," Sarma tweeted.

Assam has reported 32 COVID-19 positive cases so far but one of them succumbed to the virus. Two positive persons, who tested negative after their treatment were discharged from a hospital in Sonapur in the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday. Three more are likely to be discharged on Thursday.

Sarma told reporters on Monday that the state at present has over 85,000 PPEs but it wants to maintain a stock of two lakh of such equipments in order to strongly respond to any possible outbreak of COVID-19.