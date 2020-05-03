COVID-19: Assam offers job cards to those who came back from rest of the country

Assam government has decided to give job cards under the NREGS to those who returned from their workstations in rest of the country and are sitting idle at home due to the lockdown.

The state panchayat and rural development minister, Naba Kumar Doley on Sunday urged those who came back from outside but have become jobless, to apply for a job card immediately in their respective panchayats so that they might also be provided wage employment to cope with the present situation. "The department has already issued guidelines in this regard. Also those who did not apply for job card earlier but are now willing to get wage employment can also apply. The PMAYG beneficiaries may also ensure 95 days employment by constructing their own house," said an officials statement quoting Doley.

Following MHA guidelines to resume work under NREGS, the state government started the same and 44, 251 persons belonging to 34, 307 families have already resumed work across the state, it said. However, safety norms to prevent COVID-19 such as social distancing, use of masks, and handwashing have been made compulsory for all workers and supervisors.

"Every interested family is issued a job card under NREGA for wage-based employment. At present, the daily wage under the scheme has been enhanced to Rs. 213. In implementation of the scheme during this lockdown period, the government norms like social distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing hands with soap are strictly adhered to," the statement said.

Thousands of people from Assam work in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharastra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Many rushed back home after the Centre issued advisory against COVID-19. The state has also started efforts to bring back others, who are stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown and are willing to come back.

"The department is relentlessly monitoring the initiatives to help the poor people of rural areas of the state. The wage-based employment under NREGA has also started as part of this initiative with special thrust upon water conservation, irrigation, repairing of roads and individual beneficiary scheme to help the poor in earning a sustainable livelihood. Arrangements have been made to keep a good number of sanctioned schemes, so that every wage employment seeker may be engaged in work during this crisis.