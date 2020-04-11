School fees during COVID-19: Assam panel's advisory to private schools against any pressure

Private schools across Assam have been asked to waive off monthly fees for students till the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves.

An advisory issued by the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) asked all deputy commissioners to ensure that parents were not pressurised to pay monthly school fees, admission fees or any other fees till further instruction by the government in this regard.

"It has come to the knowledge of the commission that many private school authorities are instructing the parents to deposit their wards' school fees, admission fees etc. for promotion to higher class or fresh admission. Despite the government's directive to adopt soft policies in terms of relaxation of EMIs of banks or other bills for three months, such a step must be stopped immediately if done by any private school," said the advisory.

This comes after Subir Roy, a child rights activist in Silchar in south Assam's Cachar district, moved the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) complaining that many private schools were pressurising parents to deposit fees amid the lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.

Roy said many parents were unable to bear the school fees of their children due to the extraordinary situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic and breakdown of economic system.

"In the present circumstances, utmost concern and caution should be exercised by all schools and authorities concerned to minimise any kind of stress, confusion and chaos, which can adversely impact mental health of the children, especially related to their schooling and education," said a letter to Assam state commission by NCPCR, following Roy's complaint.