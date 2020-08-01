Covid-19: Assam plans mandatory test for teachers, staffs before re-opening educational institutes

Teachers and non-teaching staffs in Assam will have to undergo compulsory Covid-19 tests as part of the state government's plan to re-open the educational institutes from September 1.

Assam Health and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Saturday that the teachers in schools, colleges and all non-teaching staff will have to go for tests from August 23 to 30, which is one week before the institutions are re-opened.

"We are contemplating to re-open the schools beyond class IV. But it will entirely depend on the Covid-19 situation and the Centre's decision. So if we decide to re-open the institutes from September 1, Covid-19 tests is a must to prevent further infection," Sarma said.

In the rural areas, the state education department is exploring the possibility of having open-air classes in the village playgrounds or any other open spaces from September in order to bridge the gas of studies already suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Schools in the urban areas are doing online classes but this is almost nil in the rural areas. So we are contemplating to start the open-air classes instead of opening the schools. Chances of infection are more inside the school building. It is going to be like the gurukul system which was practised in ancient times. Students will be divided into a group of 15 for the classes and the headmaster can even take help of educated youths in the villages for the classes," Sarma said.

The system, however, will not be compulsory, he clarified.

"In case of students from class IX to XII, we are planning to slot two days in a week for class IX and XI and four days for students in class X and XII. But classes will not be allowed at the same time either. All classes must be completed within three hours," he said.

Assam's Covid-19 positive cases reached 40,269 on Friday of which 11,088 are still active. The state has reported 98 deaths so far.