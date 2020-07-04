Covid-19: Assam Raj Bhavan declared containment zone

Sumir Karmakar
  • Jul 04 2020, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 20:39 ist
A security personnel stands guard during the strict lockdown imposed by the Assam Government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Credit: PTI Photo

Raj Bhavan, Assam was declared as a containment zone after two members of staff tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

Officials said the Kamrup (metro) district administration sealed the Raj Bhavan situated on the bank of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati and the health department collected swab samples of several other staffs following detection of the two positive cases.

Officials said Governor Jagdish Mukhi asked all his staffs to remain within Raj Bhavan campus till their swab samples are tested. 

Panic has gripped residents of Guwahati after spike in Covid-19 positive cases since June 15. On Friday, 134 new positive cases were detected. The city is under lockdown since June 28. 

The Covid-19 positive cases in Assam reached 9799 of which 3455 are still active. A total of 14 persons have died so far.

