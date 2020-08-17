Assam sees 2,792 new Covid-19 +ve cases; 8 more deaths

Covid-19: Assam reports eight more deaths and 2,792 new positive cases

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 17 2020, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 23:04 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

The deaths related to Covid-19 in Assam reached 197 after eight more persons succumbed to the virus and 2,792 persons tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the eight persons, aged between 24 and 78 years died in different hospitals on Monday. 

Read: Covid-19 case tally rises over 26.47 lakh, death toll crosses 50,000

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases increased to 79,667, of which 24,252 were still active. On Monday, a total of 49,510 tests were conducted across Assam of which a maximum of 458 was found positive in Kamrup (metro) followed by Cachar (227), Dibrugarh (225) and Kamrup (195) districts.

The state's rate of positive cases, however, stood at 5.63%, which according to Sarma was one of the lowest compared to other states out of Northeast.

Assam's recovery rate stood at 71.80%. 

The Covid-19 positive cases in Assam was very less till April compared to other states but the number spiralled after thousands of people returned from their work stations in rest of the country. The capital city Guwahati has reported maximum positive cases so far.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Guwahati
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Pvt security company detains migrant kids at US hotels

Pvt security company detains migrant kids at US hotels

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

 