Covid-19: Assam reports eight more deaths and 2,792 new positive cases

The deaths related to Covid-19 in Assam reached 197 after eight more persons succumbed to the virus and 2,792 persons tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the eight persons, aged between 24 and 78 years died in different hospitals on Monday.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases increased to 79,667, of which 24,252 were still active. On Monday, a total of 49,510 tests were conducted across Assam of which a maximum of 458 was found positive in Kamrup (metro) followed by Cachar (227), Dibrugarh (225) and Kamrup (195) districts.

The state's rate of positive cases, however, stood at 5.63%, which according to Sarma was one of the lowest compared to other states out of Northeast.

Assam's recovery rate stood at 71.80%.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Assam was very less till April compared to other states but the number spiralled after thousands of people returned from their work stations in rest of the country. The capital city Guwahati has reported maximum positive cases so far.