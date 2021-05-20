Covid-19: Bengal grapples with oxygen, vaccine shortage

A marathon eight-phase Assembly election dotted with massive rallies along with low public awareness and an overburdened healthcare infrastructure has made the Covid-19 situation in West Bengal complicated. The state where daily cases have been hovering between 19,000 to 20,000 more than 100 deaths for more than a week is also grappling with an acute shortage of oxygen and vaccines.

The severity of the shortage of oxygen supply becomes evident in several letters from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mamata in a letter to the PM on May 7 stated that the daily need for medical oxygen in the state is expected to rise from 470 metric tonnes to 550 metric tonnes in a week.

The state government’s plans to set up 55 Pressure Swing Adoption (PSA) oxygen plants are also facing hurdles.

“We were told that we shall have 70 PSA plants, now we are told that we shall get four in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining PSA plants,” stated Mamata.

Health department sources said that at present the state government has a stock of about 25,000 oxygen cylinders and is supplying oxygen through the pipeline to 105 government medical colleges. They added that soon 41 more government medical colleges will get the facility.

Even as the state government on April 30 imposed restrictions such as ordering the closure of places such as shopping malls, shopping complexes, malls, restaurants and regulated the timings when bazaars can remain open, daily cases continued to rise.

The state government on May 15 imposed lockdown-like restrictions suspending local train, metro rail and bus services and limiting the timing of shops and markets functioning from 7 am to 10 am till May 30.

“It remains to be seen whether the restrictions are effective. While the implementing authorities are unable to properly enforce them everywhere, the general public also is not abiding by the rules all the time,” Dr Madhumita Dobe, Director of the Health Promotion and Education Department of the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health told DH.

Bengal is witnessing an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and long queues of people before government hospitals waiting for vaccines have become a regular sight.

The lack of oxygen supply has resulted in several tragic incidents. At the Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on May 8, a man suffering from Covid-19 died on a stretcher at the hospital due to the lack of oxygen supply. A woman recently died in the Jadavpur area of Kolkata after hospitals refused to admit her as her Covid-19 test report was yet to arrive. She died at her home without having oxygen support.

“At present, we are trying to ensure that the vulnerable groups or potential superspreaders are vaccinated,” the state’s Director of Health Service Ajay Chakraborty said.

“Health and prevention of pandemics is a state subject. The allegations of discrimination are more political than real,” state BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said.