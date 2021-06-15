Covid-19: Bihar CM announces relaxations in restrictions

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced relaxations in Covid-related restrictions in the state.
"The status of corona infection was reviewed. For the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, now government and non-government offices will remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.
कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। अगले 1 सप्ताह तक अर्थात दिनांक 16.06.21 से 22.06.21 तक प्रतिबंधों में ढील देते हुए अब सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी कार्यालय 5 बजे अप0 तक, दुकाने एवं प्रतिष्ठान 6 बजे अप0 तक खुली रहेगी। रात्रि कर्फ्यू संध्या 8 बजे से प्रातः 5 बजे तक लागू रहेगा।
— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 15, 2021
Bihar's Covid situation showed further signs of improvement on Monday, with the recovery rate crossing 98 per cent. According to the health department, 13 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 9,505, while 324 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.
