Covid-19: Bihar CM announces relaxations in restrictions

Bihar's Covid situation showed further signs of improvement on Monday, with the recovery rate crossing 98 per cent

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 13:16 ist
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam during relaxation hours of Covid-19 lockdown, at New Dakbangla road in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced relaxations in Covid-related restrictions in the state.

"The status of corona infection was reviewed. For the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, now government and non-government offices will remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Bihar's Covid situation showed further signs of improvement on Monday, with the recovery rate crossing 98 per cent. According to the health department, 13 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 9,505, while 324 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

More details awaited

Bihar
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Nitish Kumar

