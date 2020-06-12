COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 mark in West Bengal

With biggest single spike of 476 new COVID-19 positive cases, the tally in West Bengal breached the 10,000-mark on Friday. The total number of cases in the state currently stands at 10,244, out of which 5,587 are active cases.

The death toll in the state reached 451 with nine more fatalities as stated in the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the overall toll, 67.8% have died due to comorbidities and 32.2% have died directly due to coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Highest rate of fatalities (19.63%) has been recorded in the age group of 75 years and above. It is followed by the age group of 61 to 75 years (14.86%). The fatality rate among men stands at 4.12% and among women is 5.20%.

Kolkata (1,750 active cases) and Howrah district (1,001 active cases) continued to be be cause of concern with both having active cases above the 1000 mark. While Kolkata has recorded 283 deaths,in neighbouring Howrah has reported 58 fatalities so far.

As of now, 4,206 patients have been discharged and 3,15,699 samples have been tested.