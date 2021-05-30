Covid-19 cases, deaths may come down in a week: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state are likely to come down in the next week given the steps taken so far to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

"Although the number of deaths is still a concern, I hope the number will come down by June 7," Sarma told reporters after reviewing the steps taken to counter Covid-19 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Assam is under curfew between 12 noon to 5 am till June 5. The same is between 2 pm to 5 am in the rural areas.

Assam has been reporting more than 5,000 new cases and 80 to 90 deaths daily since May 15. The state's rate of Covid-19 positivity, however, came down to 4.82 per cent on Saturday from about 10 per cent two weeks ago.

Also read: Aim to vaccinate 30% of Assam's population by August 15 if vaccines available: CM

The state on Saturday reported 5,613 cases taking the total number of active cases to 54,948. A total of 77 deaths were reported on Saturday.

Sarma said a 300-bedded Covid hospital to be set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation and 200-bedded ICU facilities at GMCH was likely to be ready by mid-June.

Sarma, however, said the vaccination for people aged 18 to 44 years is likely to slow down in the next one week as the state only has 25,000 vaccines.

"I have already talked to Serum Institute, Pune and Bharat Biotech. We are likely to get 7 lakh vaccines by mid-June. The vaccination will speed up in July and August as we will get more vaccines. We hope to vaccinate nearly 30 per cent of our population (3.20 crore) by August 15," Sarma said.