Covid-19 cases ebbing but red alert over black fungus in Bihar

The second wave of coronavirus in Bihar is mercifully on a receding trajectory with a sharp decline in cases in the last 10 days. Sample this: The State reported 2,363 active cases and 1,578 deaths on April 1. The active cases jumped to 1,05,400, besides 2,560 deaths, by April 30.

This was the time when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided that the ongoing curfew (during night hours) should be replaced with lockdown from May 5 onwards.

The decision showed encouraging signs with the number of active Covid-19 cases coming down to 89,563 on May 14. “Bihar saw the second wave of Covid-19 peak on May 6 when 1,15,151 active cases were reported. The active cases on May 17, however, came down to 69,696, while 96 persons, afflicted with Covid-19, died,” informed a senior Health Department official.

“The decline shows a positive impact of lockdown. But we should not lower the guard as experts believe that there is every possibility of a third wave that might strike with new symptoms,” said Nitish, while interacting with Covid patients and their relatives through a virtual meet.

“We have faced the worst situation. We can now heave a sigh of relief that there is no more rush for hospital beds or oxygen cylinders. However, the emergence of black fungus and post-Covid ailments have kept the doctors on alert,” said the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Sahjanand Prasad Singh.

The IMA has a genuine reason to be concerned as a doctor in Patna died of black fungus, also called mucormycosis, here on Monday. This was the second death due to black fungus in the last one week in the state capital.

According to Health Department sources, as of May 18, Bihar has reported 52 cases of black fungus. “Out of total 52 cases, 45 are from Patna (AIIMS: 22, Paras Hospital: 10, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences: 10, Ruban Hospital: 3), while five such cases have been reported in Kaimur. Two persons died due to black fungus on May 12 and May 17 respectively,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has decided to launch a Covid-19 Home Isolation Tracking (HIT) application for online monitoring of infected persons, recuperating under home isolation.

“A large number of Covid-19 patients are under home isolation. As cases of low oxygen level among Covid-19 patients have increased, the Health Department will keep a tab on such persons in home isolation. If required, such persons will be shifted to dedicated health centres for timely treatment,” said the Bihar CM.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday shot off a letter to Nitish urging him to allow all the legislators of the State to visit any hospital or Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to take stock of the Covid situation. “The legislators should not only be permitted to visit hospitals or PHCs, they should also be allowed to help Covid victims in whatever best way they can do so.... either by setting up Covid help centres or community kitchen,” averred Tejashwi.