COVID-19 cases near 100-mark in Arunachal Pradesh

The novel coronavirus cases in Arunachal Pradesh inched towards the 100-mark with four more persons testing positive for the infection, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The four new cases have taken the virus count in the state to 99, of which 92 are active cases and seven persons have recovered, he said.

Three new patients are from the worst-affected Changlang district while one is from the state capital, State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

All the new cases were reported from quarantine centres and the patients were asymptomatic, he said, adding they have been shifted to COVID-19 care centres.

The three new patients in Changlang had returned from Delhi while the one in the state capital had come back from Kolkata, Jampa said.

The highest number of cases was reported in Changlang, at 60, followed by nine each in the Capital Complex -- comprising Itanagar and Naharlagun -- and East Siang.

The first COVID-19 case in the state was reported on April 2. The person had recovered on April 16. The state registered its second case after a gap of almost six weeks, on May 24.