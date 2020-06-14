COVID-19 cases near 4000-mark in Assam

The novel coronavirus cases in Assam inched towards the 4,000 mark on Sunday with 43 more people testing positive for the infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Fourteen of the new cases were from Nagaon district, followed by 10 each in Golaghat and Kamrup, two each in Jorhat, Baksa and Chirang, and one each in Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji and Bongaigaon, Sarma tweeted.

The new infections have taken the tally to 3,943, out of which 2,127 are active cases, Sarma added.

Eight people have died from the pandemic in Assam so far, while 1,805 have recovered and three have migrated out of the state, the minister said.

Assam has witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases after the interstate movement was allowed.

The state government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for every, barring some exceptions.