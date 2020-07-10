Covid-19 cases tally rises to 732 in Nagaland, 59 fresh cases

Nagaland on Friday recorded 59 Covid-19 cases, taking the states coronavirus count to 732, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state now has 428 active cases while 304 patients have recovered from the disease.

Of the new cases, 20 are reported from Kohima, 19 from Peren, 18 from Dimapur and one each from Wokha and Phek districts, the minister said.

Wokha registered its first Covid-19 case on Friday.

Of the 11 districts of Nagaland, Longleng and Mokokchung districts are yet to record any case of coronavirus infection.

The state reported its "first" Covid-19 cases on May 25, when three Chennai returnees were found infected with the novel coronavirus.

Nagaland government has not counted a person from the state who tested positive for the virus on April 13 in Assam after a private hospital referred him to a government facility in Guwahati. He later recovered from the disease.