Covid-19: Centre worried over cases spike in Guwahati, asks to change testing model

Worried over rapid spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Guwahati, Centre on Tuesday asked Assam government to carry out at least 10,000 tests daily to stem the spread of the virus.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him on Tuesday asking him to adopt QCovid-19 AG tests, through which report can be generated within one hour. "The home minister said the Centre was worried over the alarming situation in Guwahati. Accordingly, we are going to increase tests, although it is not possible to carry out 10,000 tests daily. People do not come forward for tests on their own. We can't force anyone for tests. But we will try to conduct at least 2,000 to 4,000 tests per day," Sarma said.

The minister said a total of 1,369 Covid-19 positive cases has been detected in Guwahati till June 24 of which 157 were reported on Wednesday alone. "Situation is really very critical. The spread of the virus is mainly due to non-compliance of home quarantine norms. Many are moving around even before getting test reports. Home quarantine is a must till a person is tested negative," Sarma said.

Guwahati is under two-week-long lockdown since Sunday (June 27), which was decided following a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

"Residents must stay indoors to help us contain spread of coronavirus. It will be difficult for us to provide bed for isolation of such large number of positive persons. We have 1,538 beds as of now, of which 987 are already occupied. We are trying to have 3,000 beds in the next few days," Sarma said.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Assam stood at 8547 of which 2885 are still active. Twelve people have died so far due to the virus.