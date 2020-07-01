Covid-19: Centre worried over cases spike in Guwahati, asks to change testing model

Worried over rapid spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Guwahati, Centre on Tuesday asked Assam government to carry out at least 10,000 tests daily to stem the spread of the virus.
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him on Tuesday asking him to adopt QCovid-19 AG tests, through which report can be generated within one hour. "The home minister said the Centre was worried over the alarming situation in Guwahati. Accordingly, we are going to increase tests, although it is not possible to carry out 10,000 tests daily. People do not come forward for tests on their own. We can't force anyone for tests. But we will try to conduct at least 2,000 to 4,000 tests per day," Sarma said.
