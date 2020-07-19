Covid-19: CIPET's Bhubaneswar unit gets NABL accreditation for testing, certification of PPE kits

The Centre on Sunday said Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology's (CIPET) unit in Bhubaneswar, Odisha has received NABL accreditation for testing and certification of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit.

PPE kit includes gloves, coverall, face shield and goggles, and triple-layer medical masks among others in line with international standards.

"This is another achievement of CIPET in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and a step forward towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry said in a statement.

After developing a facility of testing PPE kit, Bhubaneswar-based IPT Centre had submitted an application to healthcare accreditation body NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) for accreditation.

After an online audit of its testing facility, the NABL granted accreditation to the CIPET Centre in Bhubaneswar. Some other CIPET centres have also applied for accreditation which is under process, it said.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda congratulated CIPET–Bhubaneswar for this achievement and called for keeping up the momentum for pioneering works to serve the people of the country and helping MSME to focus on 'Make in India'.

The ministry said that CIPET has been taking up research and development initiatives in the areas of healthcare as per the World Health Organization and ISO guidelines.

CIPET has also expanded its capacity to test foodgrain and fertilizer packaging in order to support essential services during the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.

NABL is an autonomous body under the Science and Technology Ministry whose purpose is to provide accreditation to testing and calibration of clinical laboratories in the country.