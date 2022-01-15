Covid-19 crisis: Assam restricts movement of unvaccinated persons in public places 

Assam government has issued a notice restricting entry of unvaccinated persons in public places barring hospitals from Saturday in order to push Covid-19 vaccination and to arrest surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

"As the unvaccinated people continue to be at risk of getting infected and spreading infection, no unvaccinated persons shall be allowed entry into government premises/any other public places other than hospitals without valid vaccinated certificate," said a public notice issued by the state health and family welfare department.

Entry of persons without both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine shall remain suspended in hotels, malls, cinema halls and other public establishments. The business establishments found allowing entry of unvaccinated persons would be imposed fine up to Rs. 25,000.

"Patients who are unvaccinated or have not taken the second dose despite being due/overdue shall not be provided free treatment facilities, including food expenses in government hospitals and Covid care centres," it said.

It further said the government servants who have not taken the second dose similarly would not be allowed to attend their duties until they are fully vaccinated and shall not be entitled to salary/wages on the principle of no-work-no-pay.

Nearly 60,000 people across Assam are yet to get a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Assam on Saturday (January 15) reported 3,390 Covid-19 cases, against 884 on January 6. The state also reported four deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate also increased to 9.87 per cent, from 2.37 per cent on January 6.

