COVID-19 crisis has to be turned into opportunity for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday said that the COVID-19 crisis has to be turned into an opportunity to create Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Virtually addressing the annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata from Delhi, the prime minister said that the COVID-19 crisis has further strengthened the country’s resolve to be self-reliant.

“For long, we thought what if we could be self-reliant in sectors such as defence, coal, solar power and aviation. Now, the COVID-19 crisis has taught us a lesson about the need to be self-reliant,” said Modi.

He said that in the last five to six years, self-reliance has been the top priority in government policies and now the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us to take prompt decisions.

He urged industrialists to come forward to take advantage of the economic reforms announced by the Centre in the wake of the pandemic.

The prime minister also urged industrialists to be “vocal about local” adding that to facilitate smooth production of local commodities, the cluster-based approach has been taken.

Recalling Kolkata’s past industrial prowess, PM Modi said that Kolkata can once again lead the country in the manufacturing sector. “We have always heard 'what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow'. Kolkata was once the country leader in the manufacturing sector. I think Kolkata can once again lead the country,” said Modi.

He also said that the manufacturing sector in West Bengal must be revived, adding that it was not the time for a conservative approach but for bold decision.