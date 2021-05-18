Covid-19 crisis: Jharkhand hospital battles faulty oxygen supply system to keep patients alive

A leakage in the oxygen supply system of Hazaribagh Medical College and Hospital (HMCH) in Jharkhand and inefficient management of the hospital makes it a scary place for Covid-19 patients.

Several oxygen cylinders are joined to one pipeline, through which oxygen is distributed to every ward. However, due to a leakage in the manifold system, there is a problem with the oxygen supply.

“This is a constant problem. The oxygen level will suddenly fall, and I have to run to the (oxygen) supply room, where I have to scream and cry until someone comes out. Things have gotten worse in the last two days,” Ankit told The Indian Express.

In the 12-bed ICU at the old building of HMCH, patients have three attendants each to keep an eye on the oxygen meter. According to the patient’s attendants, the oxygen supply has been unpredictable and they need to constantly keep an eye on the meter as the pressure keeps dropping randomly.

Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid victims

Through sources at the hospital, it was found out that there was a single leakage in a port since Sunday. The medical superintendent of the hospital, Vinod Kumar, was not aware of this.

After Aditya Kumar Anand, Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner, visited the hospital, the problem had been fixed on Monday evening. “We got to know that there was leakage in the manifold system which was rectified late evening. These are technical things and I can’t commit there won’t be another leakage… In this manifold, there are eight cylinders and even if four cylinders are used, it does not mean that the oxygen supply will stop. However, the pressure will be reduced to an extent… Whether that pressure will be sufficient or not, will be decided by the doctor,” Anand told the publication.

Vinod Kumar told the publication that there’s a shortage of skilled staff in the hospital. “We have around 60 doctors who go on rounds, but only people from the Medicine Department and anaesthetists can handle ventilators. We need three ICU in-charges, but we have only one, and he cannot be present at all times,” he said. He also said there are 90 oxygen beds and 15 ventilators in the hospital.

While Hazaribagh district has a high number of active Covid-19 cases, there is no oxygen plant in the vicinity.