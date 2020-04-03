Curfew like shutdown in some parts of Odisha

COVID-19: Curfew-like 48-hour total shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  Apr 03 2020
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 14:34 ist

Intensifying its battle against COVID-19, the Odisha government announced a 48-hour total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak town from 8 pm on Friday, the state's top official said.

 

All shops selling essential commodities will remain closed during the period, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

Only select medicine stores will be open.

Of the five COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha so far, four are in Bhubaneswar and one in Bhadrak.

