COVID-19: Curfew-like 48-hour total shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak

Intensifying its battle against COVID-19, the Odisha government announced a 48-hour total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak town from 8 pm on Friday, the state's top official said.
All shops selling essential commodities will remain closed during the period, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.
Only select medicine stores will be open.
Of the five COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha so far, four are in Bhubaneswar and one in Bhadrak.
