COVID-19 death toll rises to 12 in West Bengal, active cases at 178

The death toll due to COVID-19 infection rose to 12 in West Bengal on Friday. With 23 new cases in the last 24 hours, the number of active COVID-19 cases also went up to 178 in the state during the day.

Speaking to media persons at the state secretariat Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that in the last 24 hours seven persons were discharged from hospital after being cured of the infection.

He also said that the state government is prepared to conduct raid tests in several areas and it will start as soon as the kits required for rapid testing. He also said that currently tests for COVID-19 infection is being conducted in eight laboratories in the state out of which five are private laboratories.

Sinha said that 589 persons in Howrah district were tested for COVID-19 infection and 62 have tested positive.

“ We have set up composite team police officials, senior officials of state administration and experts from the Health Department,” said Sinha.

He also said that in the 66 COVID-19 hospitals in the state there are 7969 isolation beds.

“ If anyone is feeling ill they should immediately come to hospitals. The faster they come to hospitals the better it will be for curbing the spread of the infection,” said Sinha.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, 62 COVID-19 infected patients have been discharged till date after being cured. It further stated that so far 4630 samples have been tested for COVID-19 infection.