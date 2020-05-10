COVID-19 death toll rises to 3 in Odisha; 58 new cases

Ganjam district in Odisha reported its first COVID-19 death after a man succumbed to the virus on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to three, an official of the health department said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 352, with 58 more testing positive for the disease, the official said.

At least 41 of them are those who returned from Surat in Gujarat recently, he said.

Last month, Odisha had reported two COVID-19 deaths - both in state capital Bhubaneswar.

Of the 58 new cases, 29 are from Ganjam district, 15 from Balasore, and 1 from Mayurbhanj. Angul district registered coronavirus cases for the first time, with 13 people there contracting the virus.

Twenty of the 30 districts in the state have so far reported COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases in the state has climbed to 281. At least 68 people have recovered from the disease.

On Saturday, 3,458 samples were examined in the state. A total of 59,780 samples have been tested so far.

Jayant Panda, the spokesperson of the health and family welfare department, said COVID-19 mortality rate in Odisha stands at 0.6 per cent.