COVID-19 death toll rises to 555 in West Bengal with 15 more fatalities

PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 21 2020, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 21:01 ist
The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 555 on Sunday after 15 more people succumbed to the disease, while the tally reached 13,531 with 441 fresh cases, the state health department said in a bulletin.

All the fresh deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

With 432 patients being discharged from hospitals on Sunday, the recovery rate in the state has improved to over 59 per cent, the bulletin said. West Bengal now has 5,093 active cases.

Since Saturday, 10,549 samples have been tested in the state.

