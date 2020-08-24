Covid-19: Doctors, army men, police, journalists push Assam's plasma donation drive

From doctors and other healthcare workers to army men, police and now journalists in Assam, who have won their battles against Covid-19 are pushing the plasma donation drive in the state, where positive cases have already crossed 90,000-mark.

Days after the plasma donation pledges by nearly 40 personnel belonging to army's Gajraj Corps posted in Assam, at least 19 journalists, who recovered from Covid-19, on Monday visited Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and registered their names for donating plasma. Their samples have been collected for screening and necessary tests to find out if they can donate the plasma or not.

Most of these journalists got infected by coronavirus while performing their duties. The plasma donation initiative was undertaken by Gauhati Press Club following an appeal by Assam health department.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended a function to mark the registration programme at GMCH told reporters that the initiative by the journalists will dispel the wrong notions prevailing among some people about plasma donation. "This will encourage more people to come forward to donate their plasma and help save lives," he said.

Plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma from a convalescent patient to a critical patient. The plasma of a convalescent patient contains anti-bodies which helps a critical patient to recover.

According to a document prepared by Assam health department, 421 people have already donated their plasma, of which 319 are in GMCH followed by Tezpur Medical College Hospital (32), Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (25), Silchar Medical College and Hospital (32) and Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh (13).

This comes amid a surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the state. The number of positive cases increased to 90, 740 with detection of 1,272 fresh cases on Sunday. The active cases stood at 19,595 on Sunday and 242 persons have died so far in the state due to the virus.

As the number of cases increased, the state health department last month launched a drive to encourage plasma donation. More than 1,100 people have evinced interest to donate plasma of which 612 registered for the same in GMCH alone.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 infection and are willing to donate their plasma can contact 104 helpline number to know more about it.

Earlier, Assam police personnel, doctors, nurses, laboratory staffs, cleaners, ambulance drivers and some others had similarly pledged to donate their plasma. Some of them have already donated their plasma for treatment of other critically infected positive persons.