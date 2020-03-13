COVID-19: Don’t panic, stay alert,says Mamata Banerjee on COVID-19outbreak

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday advised people to avoid crowded places to prevent coronavirus infection. Addressing the gathering at a government program in Kolkata Banerjee urged people not to panic but to stay alert.

Urging people not to panic just because they have a cough and cold the Chief Minister said that just because one person is coughing or sneezing that does not mean he or she is infected with the coronavirus.

“ Please don’t panic if you are coughing or sneezing. This doesn’t mean that you are infected with the coronavirus. If the high temperature persists then consult a doctor,” said Banerjee.

She also said that if one is suspicious of a coronavirus infection even after consulting a physician then he or she should go to the Belighata Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata fort a thorough check-up.

Pointing out that so far no medicine has been discovering for treating coronavirus infection the Chief Minister said that medical experts have advised that one should stat in isolation at home in case of high temperature, avoid handshakes and keep s distance of five meters while talking to someone.

“ I am not an expert. But some people are saying that with increasing temperature coronavirus can be controlled to a great extent. Let’s see what happens,” said Banerjee.

Expressing her concern over the outbreak the Chief Minister also announced that the duration of the event will be cut short in the wake of panic over coronavirus infection.

“ The program was planned months before the coronavirus outbreak and hence it could not be cancelled. But we will cut short its duration,” said Banerjee.

The program was held in the Netaji Indoor stadium which has a maximum capacity of about 12,000 people. The stadium was filled almost to its capacity during the program. So far no coronavirus cases have been found in West Bengal.