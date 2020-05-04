COVID-19: Eleven BSF men, two children test positive in Tripura, toll reaches 29

Eleven more BSF men and two children tested COVID-19 positive in Tripura on Monday taking the state's total number of cases to 29.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said all 13 tested positive in 138th batallion of BSF at Ambassa in Dhalai district, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

Fourteen persons from the same BSF camp had tested positive on Saturday and Sunday.

"Total COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 29 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 27). Don't panic, follow the government guidelines and stay at home," Deb tweeted.

Deb said 12 BSF persons, who were found COVID-19 positive on Sunday, were shifted to GB hospital for better treatment. "All of them were asymptomatic and now under proper medication. Condition of all the patients are now stable and responding to the treatment," he said.