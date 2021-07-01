Covid-19 fear leaves over 4,000 artists, workers in Assam's popular mobile theatres jobless 

From being a veteran lightman in Assam's popular mobile theatre for over three-decades to a tea seller outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Nalbari, Dinesh Deka's life took a complete turn.

"Since there is uncertainty about resumption of mobile theatre this season (July-April), i had no option but to look for other work for livelihood. I spent my life with theatres and did not learn any other work. So I am selling tea on my motorcyle outside a Covid vaccination centre where many people gathers," said Deka, who has been associated with Brindaban theatre, one of the popular theatre groups, which moves from one place to another and organise shows in makeshift pandals.

More the crowd, more their income. But the lockdown and social distancing norms of Covid-19 has crippled the mobile theatre industry and left nearly 4,000 artists and workers associated with nearly 40 such theatre groups jobless.

"Last year, we had to stop our shows more than a month before closure of theatre season. Since then all materials and equipments has remained unused. Many wooden and bamboo items used in construction of the pandals and those in preparation of the costumes have damaged," Sankalpajit Hazarika, owner of Hengul theatre told DH on Thursday. Hengul theatre was started in 1986.

Mobile theatre started their journey from Pathsala in Nalbari district in the 1970s.

"This year the situation is still uncertain. Normally, we conduct rehersal for about two months in July-August and the shows continue till April. As Covid cases are still there, we are really worried whether we would be able to resume our shows or not," Hazarika said.

What is more worrying for Hazarika is that many workers such as lightmen, helpers and costume workers have either moved out to Bengaluru and Hyderabad in search of jobs or are selling vegetables, meat or opened some other shops. "It will be a challenge to bring them back to the theatres again," Hazarika said.

Hazarika said he would require at least Rs. 40 to 50 lakh to resume his theatre group.

Abhijit Bhattacharjee, a reputed playwrite, who is associated with several theatre groups said a theatre group invests nearly Rs. 2 crores. "The industry has been facing loss for the past several years for various reasons. Many groups are still continuing out of love for it and a sense responsibility towards the artists and the workers. But the Coronavirus pandemic has given a huge jolt to the industry," he said.

Workers like Dinesh Deka gets paid on daily basis. "The contract we sign with the group says no show, no pay. And this year, we don't see a possibility of shows as we are still witnessing nearly 3,000 Covid-19 positive cases daily," he said.

Assam currently has over 25,000 active Covid-19 cases.

