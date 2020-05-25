COVID-19-free Nagaland reports three positive cases, govt acts against 'shoot at sight' orders for dogs

Nagaland, which did not report a single COVID-19 positive case in the state till Sunday detected three coronavirus positive cases on Monday.

Earlier in April, a 33-year-old businessman from Nagaland's commercial town Dimapur tested COVID-19 positive in Gauhati Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Assam but he was added to the tally of Assam by the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Nagaland health and family welfare secretary, Menukhol John announced that two males and one female tested positive on Monday after they returned from Chennai. "They are undergoing treatment in the government health centers. Their conditions are stated to be stable. Treatment for the patients have started and active contact tracing has also begun with aggressive testing," he said.

He called on the citizens of Nagaland not to stigmatize the patients and be supportive of the health workers looking after them.

Action against "shoot at sight" orders

Government officials said some village authorities and groups in the state issued "shoot at sight" orders for dogs based on the wrong assumption that coronavirus could spread through stray and pet dogs. In an order, deputy commissioner of Tuensang district, Kumar Ramnikant stated that killing of dogs is a punishable offence under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. "Therefore legal proceedings shall be initiated under Section 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code and the prevention of cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 against any village authorities/ward authorities/ individuals/groups acting in contravention to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960," said an official statement.

The statement also appealed all pet owners to make sure that their pets did not move out of their homes.