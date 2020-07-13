Covid-19 gives rise to ‘online astrology’ in West Bengal

For astrologers who claim to know one’s future by reading the palm one’s hand maintaining social distancing in their profession can be an uphill task. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has left astrologers in Bengal with no other option but to earn their livelihood through ‘online astrology’.

One may ask how is it possible? Well these astrologers are maintaining social distancing by asking their clients to send photos of the palm of their hand through whats app and also reeving their fees digitally.

Arijit Sil, a well known astrologer in Kolkata, has closed his chamber in the wake of the pandemic. However, he is working from home. In a bid to avoid close proximity with his clients Sil is asking them to send their horoscopes through whats app.

“For those who doesn’t have whats app are sending me photos of their palm and after their work is done they are paying my fees through various digital payments apps,” said Sil.

A section of astrologers have even agreed not to take fees from their clients for “online” consultations. They said they don’t want to compromise with social distancing measures risking infection. Whenever clients call them for consultation they ask them to send their horoscope through whats app.

Some have gone at great lengths to prevent infection. Astrologer Tapa Shastri who had chambers at several places in the city has temporarily closed all of them and is only seeing clients at his residence in Behala in South 24 Paraganas district. He has even purchased a thermal gun.

Clients visiting him are first scanned with thermal gun and then given hand sanitizers. No one is allowed to enter without going through these procedures.

“There is no other way. Precaution and profession have to hand in hand,” said Shastri.