Covid-19 haunts Kolkata again; containment zones, restrictions return

Restrictions returned to Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal on Monday, with the city mayor announcing containment zones, around 25 premises (subject to revision). New cases recorded in the state stood at 6,078, with 2,801 cases in Kolkata alone. A day earlier, the tally stood at 6,153 and 3,194 respectively.

Sources claimed that around 100 doctors at three Kolkata hospitals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Till late evening, no official confirmation on the exact number of infections was available from senior health officials.

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, on Monday, said around 25 premises have been identified as containment zones -- slums, flats, complex, hostels -- figure on this list. Two hostels from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, also figure on the list.

Also read: West Bengal govt modifies order to extend train services till 10 pm as people jostle to board coaches

Unlike entire localities, earlier, this time the corporation is earmarking specific spots as zones, and such places are being continuously monitored. The city’s shopping areas are to be sanitised, and miking will be carried out. Three safe homes will be in place in the city; sellers and street vendors in the bazaars will not be permitted to do business unless they wear masks.

The state government in order, issued on Sunday, had directed that all schools will remain closed. Sixteen schools in Kolkata, besides health centres and medical colleges, are venues for vaccination for children in the age group 15-18 years. Vaccination was carried out for the youngsters on Monday.

Also read: Covid-19 curbs take a back seat in crowded trains of West Bengal

The government had ordered that local trains will operate till 7 pm, at 50 per cent capacity. Instead, hundreds of passengers were seen thronging stations towards the evening. In a modification, the state government extended the timings till 10 pm.

The state government order had also specified 50 per cent attendance for public and private offices. Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, salons and wellness centres are to stay closed. Shopping malls, parks, restaurants, cinema halls, have also been restricted, with the number of people who can gather for different purposes has been specified.

A restriction has once again been imposed on the movement of people, vehicles, and public gatherings between 10 pm and 5 am. This excluded essential and emergency services.

Check out latest videos from DH: