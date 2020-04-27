COVID-19 impact: Assam Governor takes charge of Bodoland Territorial Council

Assam Guv takes charge of Bodoland Territorial Council

Sumir Karmakar
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam came under Governor's rule as elections could not be held as scheduled due to the coronavirus fear and end of the council's term on Monday.

"In view of the expiry of the term of the Bodoland Territorial General Council today,  Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has resolved to assume the administration of Bodoland Territorial Council with immediate effect in public interest in exercise of powers vested in him under sub paragraph 2 of Para 16 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India," said a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Assam.

BTC is an autonomous council set up in 2003 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. It was constituted following signing of the Bodo Accord aimed at ending violence in the region covering four districts. Bodoland People's Front (BPF), now an ally of the BJP-led Assam government has been in power of BTC since its formation. 

Elections for the 40-member council was scheduled on April 4. The state election commission, however, had to postpone the elections on March 20 in view of the coronavirus scare. 

The ruling BPF had urged the Governor to extend the term but BJP, Congress and other Opposition parties such as UPPL demanded Governor's rule.

The department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backward classes appointed Siddhartha Singh,  commissioner and  secretary, PHE, MD, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan Mission as Principal Secretary of Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar. He will superintend, direct and control the overall administration of the council.

