COVID-19 impact: Racial slur, harassment force Manipuri nurses leave Kolkata

Racial slur over coronavirus pandemic, denial of salary, safety concerns and harassment by landlords forced nearly 300 Manipuri nurses to leave their jobs in private hospitals in Kolkata and return home, a forum of 3,500 Manipuris living in Kolkata claimed.

In a statement emailed to DH, Group Captain (retired) Kshetrimayum Shyamkesho Singh, president of Manipuris in Kolkata said Manipuri nurses often faced racial discrimination mainly due to their Mongoloid features and lifestyles and this increased during the outbreak of COVID-19. "There has been a case of spitting upon with racial slurs. One would agree that, this is the lowest level of treatment meted out to a living creature, let alone a human being. Some have experienced general undignified and intimidating treatment

"Calling derogatory names like 'Corona, Corona'. This made the young girls feel insecured," Singh said.

He said the forum came across instances where the nurses were denied entry into their rented flats or hostel after doing day-long duty in the hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. "Even hospital administration did not come for help. In some cases, they were even refused to use lifts, or not allowed to come out to buy grocery items. Some nurses were not paid salary after their hospitals were closed due to coronavirus pandemic. Being in a metro city, even in normal times, many make their ends meet with difficulty with their months’ salary. With no salary, it was becoming very difficult to pay rent and buy food," he said.

The forum said inadequate safety facilities while taking care of patients during the COVID-19 outbreak was another reason why their family members in Manipur called them back to their homes. "Most issues were related to inadequate/ inappropriate PPE, masks, gloves, safety protocols etc. Many felt that they were compromising the patients’ and their own safety," he said.

Stating that nearly 1,200 nurses from Manipur were working in Kolkata, Singh said nurses from Manipur had a reputation and demand for their sincerity and dedication in their duties.

The forum demanded that the hospital administration and the government should address the issues quickly to make sure that other nurses do not leave their jobs.